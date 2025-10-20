Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. $MLAB

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mesa Laboratories worth $53,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 264,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 439.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 73,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $73.07 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -457.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

