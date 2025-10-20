Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for about 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $170,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPS Commerce by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in SPS Commerce by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in SPS Commerce by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $126.68.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The company had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $125.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

