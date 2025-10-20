Crane $CR Stock Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 117.3% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 937,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,566,000 after acquiring an additional 505,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,011,000 after acquiring an additional 44,360 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 23.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after acquiring an additional 130,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $183.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.54. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

