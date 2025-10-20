Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 56,113 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $89,517.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,816.94. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,818 shares of company stock worth $171,190. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NYSE BXMT opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -254.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,685.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

