Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 725 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

