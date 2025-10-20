Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,560,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $81.46.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

