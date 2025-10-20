CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $93.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%.The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $71,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,573.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $282,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 205,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,393.60. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.