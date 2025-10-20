Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 650 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $677.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

