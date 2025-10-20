Cwm LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

