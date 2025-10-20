Cwm LLC Purchases 4,184 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $103.11 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

