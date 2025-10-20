Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $243.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.59. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.39. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

