Delek US (NYSE:DK) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Delek US and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

Delek US Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Delek US has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. CWM LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 7,331.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 907.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

