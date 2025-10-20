Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271,877 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

