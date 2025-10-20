Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 737,234 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737,234 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after acquiring an additional 973,250 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after acquiring an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF opened at $467.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.96 and a 200 day moving average of $419.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $476.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

