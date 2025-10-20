Digital Asset Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 27th (NASDAQ:DAAQU)

Digital Asset Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DAAQU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 27th. Digital Asset Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Digital Asset Acquisition Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of DAAQU stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57. Digital Asset Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Asset Acquisition
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Asset Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Asset Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Asset Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $540,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Asset Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Asset Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,990,000.
About Digital Asset Acquisition
We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on December 9, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
