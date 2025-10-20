Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

In related news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $236,562.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $758,531.79. This trade represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 192.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,691,000 after buying an additional 337,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $40,449,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $25,976,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after buying an additional 145,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,704,000 after buying an additional 137,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $143.05 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $166.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $133.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

