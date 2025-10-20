Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,846 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 136,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 36,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

