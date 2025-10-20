Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $603,000 Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $613.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $587.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

