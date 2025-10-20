Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DPM. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

DPM opened at C$33.19 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$12.30 and a one year high of C$35.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.