Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,360 price target on the stock.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,095 to GBX 1,115 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,170 to GBX 1,225 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,312.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Price Performance

DNLM opened at GBX 1,118 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,144.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,137.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,455.73, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 836.61 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.