Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,725,000 after buying an additional 2,019,229 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,081,000 after buying an additional 1,865,738 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,211,000 after buying an additional 1,860,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2,004.2% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,772,000 after buying an additional 1,391,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.92 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

