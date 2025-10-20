Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Purchases 19,238 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 147.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 7.1% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.