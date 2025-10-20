Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 37,652 SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up 1.2% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,924,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $92.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

