Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDR. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Endeavour Silver

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$12.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$14.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$401,940. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Margaret Beck sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$141,391.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $456,369. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.