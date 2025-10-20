Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDR. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Endeavour Silver
In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$401,940. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Margaret Beck sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$141,391.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $456,369. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.