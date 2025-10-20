Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,066 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $288.17 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $292.51. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

