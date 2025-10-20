Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

