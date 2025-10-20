Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TD SYNNEX Q2 Earnings

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report issued on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 target price on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $153.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $129,012.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458,585.68. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,663 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 329.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 90.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

