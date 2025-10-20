Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nokia Q3 Earnings

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nokia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Nokia’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

NOK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.32.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Nokia by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

