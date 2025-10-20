Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Karooooo Q3 Earnings

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Karooooo in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Karooooo’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Karooooo’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $76.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.000 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KARO. Zacks Research downgraded Karooooo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Karooooo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $44.80 on Monday. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,028,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,878,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 699.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period.

Karooooo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.33%.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

