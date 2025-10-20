Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Eramet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ERMAY opened at $7.71 on Monday. Eramet has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.
About Eramet
