Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.08.

View Our Latest Report on ERO

Ero Copper Price Performance

About Ero Copper

TSE:ERO opened at C$30.93 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.83.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.