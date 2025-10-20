Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.36.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
