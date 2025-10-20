Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $11.63 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.30 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $332.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.91 and its 200 day moving average is $301.27. The firm has a market cap of $545.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.