Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $78.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

