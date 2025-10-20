Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after buying an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after buying an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average of $109.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

