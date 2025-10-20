Fairway Wealth LLC Acquires 1,212 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $111.68 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

