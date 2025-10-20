Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FERG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.14.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $237.02 on Monday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $243.40. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.41.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion.

In other news, insider Allison Stirrup sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $226,968.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,735.34. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

