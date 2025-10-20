Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 58,500 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the September 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FSMD stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

