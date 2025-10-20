Financial Advisors LLC Has $57.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 10.7% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $57,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IJR opened at $117.59 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

