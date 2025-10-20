Financial Analysis: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) vs. Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for L3Harris Technologies and Bridger Aerospace Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 5 13 0 2.72 Bridger Aerospace Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $287.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 218.18%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Bridger Aerospace Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $21.33 billion 2.49 $1.50 billion $8.95 31.72 Bridger Aerospace Group $98.61 million 0.93 -$15.57 million ($0.58) -2.84

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3Harris Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 7.94% 11.82% 5.47% Bridger Aerospace Group -0.58% N/A -0.25%

Volatility and Risk

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber; mission avionics; electronic warfare systems; and mission networks systems for air traffic management operations. The company's Communication Systems segment provides broadband communications; tactical radios, software, satellite terminals, and end-to-end battlefield systems for the U.S. Department of Defense, international, federal, and state agency customers; integrated vision solutions, including helmet-mounted integrated night vision goggles with leading-edge image intensifier tubes and weapon-mounted sights, aiming lasers, and range finders; and public safety radios, and system applications and equipment. Its Aerojet Rocketdyne segment provides propulsion technologies and armament systems for strategic defense, missile defense, hypersonic, and tactical systems; and space propulsion and power systems for national security, and space and exploration missions. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

