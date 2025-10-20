Financial Contrast: Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) vs. Its Competitors

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “National Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Amerant Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “National Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “National Commercial Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $605.50 million -$15.75 million -89.65 Amerant Bancorp Competitors $370.29 million $46.31 million 6.40

Analyst Ratings

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Amerant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amerant Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Amerant Bancorp Competitors 150 1828 792 31 2.25

As a group, “National Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Amerant Bancorp pays out -180.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 43.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 0.60% 7.12% 0.63% Amerant Bancorp Competitors 15.63% 9.17% 0.95%

Summary

Amerant Bancorp rivals beat Amerant Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

