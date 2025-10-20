Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $657.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $677.20. The company has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.