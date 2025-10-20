Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $587.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

