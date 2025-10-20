Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 178.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,271,000. Finally, Independence Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $202.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $206.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.