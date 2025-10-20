Financial Symmetry Inc Sells 221 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Financial Symmetry Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.30 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.