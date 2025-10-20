Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Finning International from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$69.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.89.

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International Company Profile

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$69.26 on Friday. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$34.59 and a 1-year high of C$70.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$60.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.30. The company has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

