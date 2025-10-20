Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Finning International from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$69.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.89.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Finning International
Finning International Price Performance
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Finning International
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.