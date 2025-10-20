Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTT. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$62.89.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$69.26 on Friday. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$34.59 and a 52 week high of C$70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The company has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.30.

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

