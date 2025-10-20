First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $27.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.0625.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%.The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $35,362,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $16,248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,493,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,459,000 after acquiring an additional 360,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 109.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 666,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 349,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 117.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 312,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 168,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

