First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $27.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2025

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.0625.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%.The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $35,362,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $16,248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,493,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,459,000 after acquiring an additional 360,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 109.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 666,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 349,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 117.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 312,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 168,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.