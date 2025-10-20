First Interstate Bank Purchases 130 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $613.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

