First Interstate Bank Sells 902 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

